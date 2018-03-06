(CNN) The Trump administration could impose new sanctions on Russian entities as soon as next week, a senior administration official told CNN. Among the entities being considered for sanctions is the Internet Research Agency, a Kremlin-linked Russian troll group, the official said.

The Internet Research Agency was at the heart of a federal indictment aimed at 13 Russian individuals announced last month by the Justice Department. Of the 13 indicted, 12 worked for the Internet Research Agency, setting up bogus social media accounts aimed at sowing discord in the 2016 American election, US officials alleged.

"If they have been indicted, they should be looked at" for sanctions, the senior administration official said.

As for the timing of the sanctions, the official said the measures are expected to be announced as early as next week. That timetable could slide, the official cautioned, as the administration is working to coordinate the measures through the State and Treasury departments.

Briefed on the administration's plans for Russia, the senior administration official also said the White House is reviewing plans for a strategy to disrupt Kremlin cyber operations.

Read More