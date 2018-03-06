Donald Trump isn't worried about Russian meddling. At all.

(CNN) Asked Tuesday about the possibility of Russian meddling in the 2018 midterm elections, President Donald Trump had a ready answer: Don't you worry 'bout a thing.

"We'll counteract whatever they do," Trump said of Russia.

How, you ask? Paper.

"One of the things we're learning is, it's always good -- it's old-fashioned, but it's always good -- to have a paper back-up system of voting," Trump said. "It's called paper. Not highly complex computers. Paper."

OK, so, a few things.

