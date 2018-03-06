Michelle Obama dances with Parker Curry, her littlest fan

Washington (CNN) A little girl who was transfixed by a portrait of Michelle Obama last week got to meet the real person Tuesday -- and even danced with the former first lady.

A photo of Parker Curry, 2, staring at Obama's portrait in the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery went viral last week, attracting the attention of the former first lady.

In a Tuesday tweet, Obama shared a video of Parker and herself dancing in her Washington office.

"Parker, I'm so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself...and maybe one day I'll proudly look up at a portrait of you," the tweet said.

