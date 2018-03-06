Netanyahu says Trump still set to walk away from Iran deal

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump still intends to abandon the Iran nuclear deal unless it is "fixed," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday.

Warning that "darkness is descending" on the Middle East as Iran works to build an "aggressive empire," Netanyahu told a Washington audience that neither Israel nor the US will accept a nuclear Tehran and that Trump will counter Iran in the region.

"We will never let Iran develop nuclear weapons. Not now, not in 10 years, not ever," Netanyahu said in a speech at the annual gathering of the American Israel Political Affairs Committee, a pro-Israel group focused on strengthening the country's relationship with the US.

"Trump has made it clear that his administration will not accept Iran's aggression in the region," the Israeli prime minister said. "The President has also made it clear that the flaws of the nuclear deal are not fixed, he will walk away from the deal and restore sanctions."

Netanyahu delivered his speech at a time when he is under extraordinary political pressure at home because of corruption probes and the news, Monday, that a close aide has agreed to cooperate with the police.

Read More