Pence hits the campaign trail

Washington (CNN) Vice President Mike Pence will spend most of the remainder of the week on the road, stumping for Republican candidates after addressing the AIPAC forum Monday night in Washington.

Instead of joining the Republican Senate lunch Tuesday -- a weekly meeting that Pence has often participated in -- he is headed to Council Bluffs, Iowa, where he will participate in an event for America First Policies where he will tout the Trump administration's tax cuts. He will then drive across the border to Nebraska for a political event for Gov. Pete Ricketts, a longtime political ally of Pence's.

On Wednesday, he picks up more events in Lexington, Kentucky, where he will have another America First Policies event and then participate in a campaign stop for GOP Rep. Andy Barr, according to a White House official.

On Friday, the vice president will travel to Cleveland for a third America First Policies event. He will also participate in a fundraiser for Republican Rep. Steve Stivers.

The travel strategy keeps Pence at a physical distance from the White House amid chaos that has overflowed from last week into this one. One senior White House adviser said that although the stops had been planned for several weeks, the vice president's team "really looks forward to being out on the campaign trail" and out of Washington.

