(CNN) An attorney for President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen was provided secret information about House Intelligence Committee testimony from another committee witness, a sign of the growing discord engulfing the Russia investigation, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

In December, an attorney for David Kramer -- an associate to Sen. John McCain who had met with former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele -- sent a letter to the House Intelligence Committee accusing the committee's Republicans of leaking information about Kramer's December testimony to the attorney of another witness.

The attorney, Larry Robbins, was referencing a conversation with Cohen's attorney Stephen Ryan in which Ryan brought up Kramer's testimony, according to the source. After the conversation, Robbins sent the committee a letter demanding to know why a committee official had shared secret testimony with another lawyer, but instead his client was subpoenaed by House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes to return before the committee on short notice.

Leaking testimony to another witness is a violation of committee rules. And the fact that Cohen is alleged to have been the recipient of leaked information raises new questions about whether a key player in the President's orbit received private information about an investigation examining whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in the 2016 elections.

