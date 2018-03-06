GOP Senate hopeful's radio show listed pro-southern secession group as a 'favorite' website

(CNN) The radio show hosted by Republican Senate candidate Chris McDaniel listed a group that advocates for southern secession among a list of 'favorite websites' featured on the show's website.

McDaniel, a conservative firebrand who ran a failed campaign against Sen. Thad Cochran in 2014, announced last week that he would challenge incumbent Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker, setting up a divisive primary race from Wicker's right flank. On Monday, Cochran announced he was retiring and vacating his Senate seat on April 1, opening up the possibility that McDaniel could run in the special election to replace Cochran instead.

McDaniel co-hosted "The Right Side Radio Show," at the time a nationally syndicated broadcast, from the mid-2000s until he was elected to the Mississippi state Senate in 2008. He still appeared once weekly after the leaving the show as a full-time host.

During his failed bid for the Senate in 2014, McDaniel's controversial comments as a right-wing radio host surfaced. On one broadcast, he disparaged former Attorney General Janet Reno, saying, "I'm not even sure Janet Reno was a woman" and in another, he called Democrats the party of "sex on demand, the party that supports the homosexual agenda."

The show's website, which is archived in two different places on the Internet Wayback Machine, reveals that McDaniel and his co-host, Jack Fairchilds, listed among their favorite websites the League of the South, a group that describes itself as a "Southern Nationalist organization that seeks the survival, well-being, and independence of the Southern people."

