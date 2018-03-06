Kellyanne Conway broke the rules. She's not going to pay for it.

"She impermissibly mixed official government business with political views about candidates in the Alabama special election," concluded Special Counsel Henry Kerner of Conway.

At issue are two interviews Conway gave -- one to Fox News, one to CNN -- last fall in which she talked about the Senate race between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones.

In the CNN interview, Conway hits Jones for being, among other things, "for tax hikes," "against border security," "against national security," "against the Second Amendment" and "against life."

The Hatch Act says that with the exception of the president and the vice president, employees of the executive branch cannot engage in any sort of conduct or speech that might be construed as endorsing one party or one candidate over another. According to Kerner, Conway's statements on Jones -- and Moore -- crossed that invisible line.