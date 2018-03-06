Kelly listens as Republican senators sound off on tariffs

Washington (CNN) Republicans on Capitol Hill are not happy with President Donald Trump's plan to raise tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. And chief of staff John Kelly heard about it on Tuesday.

Eight Republican lawmakers met with Kelly on Tuesday morning for breakfast at the White House. The meeting was dominated by Trump's decision to impose a 25% tariff on steel imports and 10% on aluminum, sources inside the room said, with multiple senators expressing their concern that the trade decisions would hurt businesses that use those products as well as consumers.

The meeting included Sens. Roy Blunt, John Boozman, Mike Enzi, Deb Fischer, David Perdue, Thom Tillis, Todd Young and John Thune, a White House official said.

Trump, in a hastily-organized decision on Friday that looked to make good on his 2016 campaign promises, announced that he would impose the new sanctions in an effort to revitalize the American steel and aluminum industries. The decision caused a marked split inside the White House, pitting National Economic Council director Gary Cohn and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin against the proponents of protectionist trade policies, namely Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and trade adviser Peter Navarro.

