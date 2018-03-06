Washington (CNN) House Democrats asked Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt on Monday to address "serious concerns of impartiality" about an agency appointee allowed to work as an outside media consultant.

According to the letter, the EPA approved a request by John Konkus, the EPA's deputy associate administrator for the Office of Public Affairs to provide "consultative media advice" to outside clients." The names of those clients, the letter says, are redacted from documents provided to the members by the EPA.

According to ethics documents obtained by Greenwire , the agency informed Konkus that he "could not earn more than $27,765 in outside income for 2017 under ethics law. In addition, he cannot participate in EPA duties that could affect his outside clients, and he cannot contact the government on their behalf."

EPA has not responded to a request for comment from CNN.

The members note that Konkus previously worked at Jamestown Associates, a Republican political consulting firm which provides "services such as campaign advertisement production, direct mail and media buying." Among the firm's premiere clients is Donald Trump for President, Inc., the letter says.

