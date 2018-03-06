(CNN) The Recording Academy has appointed former first lady Michelle Obama's chief of staff Tina Tchen to chair the organization's task force on female inclusion, which will be made up of about 15 to 20 members.

Tchen worked with the academy during her time at the White House through the "In Performance" music series and told Billboard that she was approached by Recording Academy President and CEO Neil Portnow to take on this role.

Tina Tchen speaks at an event on May 11, 2017 in New York City.

"Tina Tchen is an accomplished advocate for women and impact-oriented leader versed in convening disparate stakeholders for a common purpose," Portnow said in a statement released Tuesday. "In addition, the fact that she lacks business ties to the music industry ensures her objectivity as Chair."

The news comes weeks after Portnow sparked backlash in January for his response to criticism that the vast majority of Grammy winners this year were male.

"I think it has to begin with women who have the creativity in their hearts and their souls who want to be musicians, who want to be engineers, who want to be producers, who want to be part of the industry on an executive level to step up," Portnow said at the time, appearing to place the blame on female musicians.