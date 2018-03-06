Surprised a teacher's strike succeeded in Trump country? Don't be.

(CNN) A teachers strike in West Virginia is expected to come to an end after Gov. Jim Justice signed a bill Tuesday giving a 5% pay raise to all state employees.

It may be shocking to some, but the underlying attitudes in West Virginia reveal it shouldn't come as a surprise: West Virginia may love Trump, but it's not a place where that love for Trump means that people are happy with the economic status quo or love Republicans.

West Virginia's relative ranking of economic confidence was relatively unmoved even when Trump became president. In 2016, West Virginians ranked worst for economic confidence . A move from worst to eighth-worst once Trump entered the White House is minor compared to say Republican Wyoming, which went from the second-worst economic confidence index to tied for best between 2016 and 2017.

Essentially that means that West Virginia's low rating of the economy is clearly a reflection of economic hurt in a way that isn't true for many other states who have low economic confidence.

And unlike in the previous year, the only people West Virginians could blame for the state of the economy are Republicans. Republicans control the state legislature and the governorship in addition to controlling the federal government. The last time that happened prior to 2017 was more than 85 years ago . That means that for the first time in a long time no one could argue that Democratic allies like labor were to blame for the state of economy in West Virginia. Labor itself was hurt after the Republican legislature passed a right to work law in 2016.

In other words, there is a lot more room for sympathy for labor than there would have been even just a few years ago.

Not giving workers a raise goes against that.

Republicans have won big victories in West Virginia in spite of the state still being in the middle of the road in some ways. It's still a state where Democrats have a +12 percentage point advantage over Republicans in party registration . (As I noted last week , party registration is predictive of vote choice for the US House of Representatives even after controlling for the President's approval rating.) Much of that though is voters not changing their registration to match their current political attitudes.