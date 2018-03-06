Trump admin to allow elephant trophy imports on 'case-by-case' basis

Washington (CNN) The federal government has quietly said it will consider big game trophy imports on a "case-by-case" basis, deciding an issue that split President Donald Trump and his Interior Department.

In November, Interior Department's Fish and Wildlife Service , under Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, announced it would remove some Obama-era restrictions on importing trophies of elephants and lions.

Trump responded to news coverage of the decision by announcing he would "put (the) big game trophy decision on hold until such time as I review all conservation facts."

Put big game trophy decision on hold until such time as I review all conservation facts. Under study for years. Will update soon with Secretary Zinke. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2017

In January, he suggested the decision might be permanent: "I turned that order around," he told British television personality Piers Morgan.

But a memorandum dated March 1 cites a recent appeals court ruling and withdraws a series of Endangered Species Act findings that apply to some African elephants, lions and bontebok, a type of antelope.

Read More