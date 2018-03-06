Trump set to take questions alongside Swedish prime minister

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump will face reporters on Tuesday amid questions about chaos inside the White House and new prospects for talks with North Korea.

Trump and his Swedish counterpart will convene a joint news conference at 3:30 p.m. ET in the East Room after sitting for talks.

Trump attempted to rebut claims on Tuesday that his West Wing is rattled with disorder and low morale. But his message on Twitter only heightened speculation that some aides may soon depart the White House.

"The new Fake News narrative is that there is CHAOS in the White House. Wrong!" Trump wrote. "People will always come & go, and I want strong dialogue before making a final decision. I still have some people that I want to change (always seeking perfection). There is no Chaos, only great Energy!"

The new Fake News narrative is that there is CHAOS in the White House. Wrong! People will always come & go, and I want strong dialogue before making a final decision. I still have some people that I want to change (always seeking perfection). There is no Chaos, only great Energy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2018

The news conference will also provide Trump an opportunity to weigh in on upcoming talks between North and South Korea , which were announced Tuesday. Trump has said talks between the US and North Korea must only begin after Pyongyang agrees to denuclearization.

Read More