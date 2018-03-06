Trump was talking about call from South Korea in vague Gridiron remarks

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump was referring to his South Korean counterpart on Saturday evening when he cryptically recounted a telephone call he'd taken about opening talks with North Korea.

The President's remarks came during an off-camera speech he delivered at the Gridiron dinner, a white-tie event for journalists.

"By the way, they called up a couple of days ago and said we would like to talk," Trump said during his remarks. "And I said, so would we, but you have to de-nuke. You have to de-nuke. So let's see what happens. Let's see what happens."

On Saturday evening and in the days after, White House officials declined to elaborate further on the remarks, leading to confusion about whether Trump was referring to North Korea, the country he's repeatedly pressed to abandon its nuclear program.

But on Tuesday morning, a US official said Trump was referring to a call he'd taken earlier in the week from South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

