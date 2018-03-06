Intel chief grilled over Trump's response to Russian election attacks

Washington (CNN) US Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said on Tuesday that there are ongoing conversations taking place between President Donald Trump and appropriate US agencies about how to counter the threat of Russian attacks on the 2018 midterm elections.

"It is a whole of government approach, I have discussed it personally with the President and he has said I assume all of you are doing your jobs ... all of you that head up these agencies relative to cyber but if you need for me to say, direct you to do it -- do it," Coats told lawmakers on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

"The White House is engaged and has been," Coats added, noting that the current discussion is not just about defensive measures.

However, Coats appeared to walk back that answer later in the hearing when asked to clarify the response, telling lawmakers that he was describing ongoing discussions about combating cyber threats more broadly and not within the specific context of Russian election interference.

Asked then if he has heard anything from White House on directly responding to Russian election interference, Coats said, "there obviously is concern about this ongoing effort of Russians to interfere with our elections."

