Washington (CNN) Actress and activist Cynthia Nixon is reportedly gearing up to launch a progressive primary challenge to New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The "Sex and the City" star is forming a team of alumni of the New York political sphere, including Rebecca Katz and Bill Hyers -- who worked on New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's first campaign -- to help her ahead of the state's Democratic primary in September, NY1 reported Tuesday.

Katz wouldn't comment when reached by CNN, referring questions Nixon's publicist, who said a final decision has not been made.

"Many concerned New Yorkers have been encouraging Cynthia to run for office, and as she has said previously, she will continue to explore it," Rebecca Capellan, Nixon's publicist, said in an email statement to CNN. "If and when such a decision is made, Cynthia will be sure to make her plans public."

Nixon, 51, had been among the list of people floated as potential opponents to challenge Cuomo in a Democratic primary in September. She hasn't shut down speculation around running for office.

