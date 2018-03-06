Congressional Black Caucus members request investigation into lawmakers sleeping in their Capitol offices

Washington (CNN) Members of the Congressional Black Caucus have asked the House Ethics Committee for an investigation into lawmakers who sleep in their offices, saying it abuses taxpayer money.

More than two dozen lawmakers, all Democrats, sent a letter late last year to Ethics Committee Chairwoman Susan Brooks, R-Indiana, and top Democrat on the committee Ted Deutsch of Florida, questioning the "legality and propriety of a significant number of members choosing to use their Congressional offices as overnight lodging facilities."

"Members who sleep overnight in their offices receive free lodging, free cable, free security, free cleaning services, and utilize other utilities free of charge in direct violation of the ethics rules which prohibit official resources from being used for personal purposes," they wrote in the letter dated December 13.

The lawmakers asked for a response from the Ethics Committee by January 5 -- and told CNN they have yet to receive one. Politico was first to report the letter Tuesday.

"The actions of these Members raise several obvious and potential violations that reflect negatively upon the decorum and credibility of the House as a body and as an institution," the members wrote in the letter. "It is a practice that is problematic in many instances and wrong on many fronts."

