(CNN) Momentum on overhauling the country's gun laws has practically stalled at the US Capitol, but the House will vote next week on a narrow proposal that will give schools more money to strengthen security.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced Tuesday morning the chamber would hold the vote next week on the school safety bill, which will come roughly one month after a mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, killed 17 people

But the narrow proposal won't tackle any changes to the country's background check system nor will it address changing gun laws President Donald Trump has asked for including Trump's call to raise the age at which individuals can buy rifles from 18 to 21. Democrats have said they will vote for the proposal, but have slammed GOP leaders for not doing more.

The No. 2 House Democrat criticized House Speaker Paul Ryan for failing to bring up any measures to add more gun restrictions such as one proposal expanding background check requirements for firearm purchases.

"The fact that we can't get a bill supported by 97% of the American people on the floor is absurd," Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Maryland, said. He added that the speaker is "afraid that the majority of his caucus will vote against what 80% of the American people want. That's why they are losing. That's why they are going to lose the House in my opinion."