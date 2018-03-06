(CNN) After nearly a year of threats, the Trump administration will take its most aggressive step to date against a familiar target of its ire: California and its immigration policies.

According to senior Justice Department officials, the department will file a federal lawsuit against the state and its top officials Tuesday evening to stop a cluster of states' so-called "sanctuary state" bills -- a move that puts the administration on offense but is nonetheless likely to generate heated litigation over the boundaries of immigration authority.

The lawsuit is the latest broadside from the Trump administration against so-called "sanctuary cities" -- a broad term referring to localities that abide by some measure of non-cooperation with federal law enforcement -- and amid an already heightened level of tension with California.

Trump administration officials have repeatedly attacked sanctuary jurisdictions and local officials as harboring dangerous criminals.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to announce the case on Wednesday in California's capital, Sacramento, during an event with a state law enforcement association.

