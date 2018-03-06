Presidential seal on Trump golf tees? A new low

Jill Filipovic is a journalist based in New York and Nairobi, Kenya, and the author of the book "The H-Spot: The Feminist Pursuit of Happiness." Follow her on Twitter. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) This week, ProPublica reported that the Trump Organization ordered 12-inch replicas of the presidential seal to be used as tee markers at Trump golf courses. To review: A private, for-profit company -- one where the President's name appears everywhere you look, and one that continues to direct money, to the President's benefit, despite his official position -- is trying to further cash in by using a symbol that represents the chief servant of the American people?

It would be another striking example of a President not just keen to profit off this once-vaunted office, but so attention-hungry and egomaniacal that he has turned what used to be the most respected position in the country into a cut-rate reality TV show, Trump product placement included.

More than a year into his presidency, he needs to get serious about his ethical obligations to the country he leads, and should abandon all such self-promotion -- beginning with the ridiculously specific co-opting of a presidential symbol ... for presidential branding of his golf greens

But again and again -- to the ongoing outrage of government ethics officials -- he has shown he is happy to blur the lines between the office of the presidency and the Trump Organization. The hotels he continues to slap his name on in exchange for a fee, the tacky country clubs where business associates and lobbyists have queued up for membership (and access), the gilded condos ripe for sale to buyers with an agenda; he isn't just content having them say TRUMP in giant letters, he wants them associated with the American presidency.