Predicting the next deadly outbreak

AI and big data joins effort to predict deadly disease outbreaks

Victoria Brown and Tom Page, CNN

Updated 4:36 AM ET, Tue March 6, 2018

Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors without Borders) workers in Monrovia, Liberia during the Ebola crisis in 2014. The outbreak raised questions about our ability to handle the spread of deadly diseases. Eradicating diseases entirely is a tougher task.

In the 19th century, scarlet fever was a common killer in Europe. In 2016, nearly 20,000 cases were reported in the United Kingdom -- the biggest increase in 50 years.

Scarlet fever is just one disease that many have forgotten but that is by no means gone, despite our best efforts to eliminate it.
Though it's often thought of as a medieval disease, the World Health Organization reports 1,000 to 3,000 global cases of plague every year. The US averages seven new human cases a year, mostly in the Southwest. Pictured, a patient with gangrene and necrosis, caused by plague.
This 19-year-old girl in Neijiang, China, is being carried in a basket because she has rickets. Rickets is caused by a lack of vitamin D, which we get from sunlight. Experts believe rickets is making a comeback in developed countries because of the use of sunscreen and less time spent outdoors.
This 19-year-old girl in Neijiang, China, is being carried in a basket because she has rickets. Rickets is caused by a lack of vitamin D, which we get from sunlight. Experts believe rickets is making a comeback in developed countries because of the use of sunscreen and less time spent outdoors.
Gout was once known as the &quot;disease of kings&quot; because of its links to excessive food and alcohol consumption. These days, unhealthy lifestyles are behind an increase in gout in developed countries.
Gout was once known as the "disease of kings" because of its links to excessive food and alcohol consumption. These days, unhealthy lifestyles are behind an increase in gout in developed countries.
The deadly disease diphtheria affects the nose and throat. Vaccinations mean it is now rare in developed countries, but in 2011, nearly 5,000 cases were reported to the WHO, with many more probably unreported.&lt;br /&gt;
The deadly disease diphtheria affects the nose and throat. Vaccinations mean it is now rare in developed countries, but in 2011, nearly 5,000 cases were reported to the WHO, with many more probably unreported.
There were 216,000 global cases of leprosy, an ancient and disfiguring disease, in 2013.
There were 216,000 global cases of leprosy, an ancient and disfiguring disease, in 2013.
Although there is a pertussis vaccine, there were an &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.who.int/immunization/topics/pertussis/en/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;estimated 16 million global cases&lt;/a&gt; of whooping cough in 2008, killing about 195,000 children.
Although there is a pertussis vaccine, there were an estimated 16 million global cases of whooping cough in 2008, killing about 195,000 children.
In April 2015, the Americas became the first region to eliminate rubella; the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cdc.gov/rubella/about/in-the-us.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says&lt;/a&gt; there are fewer than 10 cases each year.&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;But globally, about &lt;a href=&quot;https://measlesrubellainitiative.org/resources/advocacy-tools/2017-fact-sheet/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;110,000 babies&lt;/a&gt; are born with &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/08/health/rubella-house-zika-babies-future/index.html&quot;&gt;congenital rubella syndrome&lt;/a&gt; every year.
In April 2015, the Americas became the first region to eliminate rubella; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are fewer than 10 cases each year. But globally, about 110,000 babies are born with congenital rubella syndrome every year.
TB, or tuberculosis, is one of the top 10 killers in the world, according to the WHO. In 2016, 10.4 million people around the globe contracted tuberculosis, and more than 1.7 million died. Ninety-five percent of those &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/24/health/tuberculosis-cambodia-tb-day-photos/index.html&quot;&gt;deaths were in developing countries&lt;/a&gt;.
TB, or tuberculosis, is one of the top 10 killers in the world, according to the WHO. In 2016, 10.4 million people around the globe contracted tuberculosis, and more than 1.7 million died. Ninety-five percent of those deaths were in developing countries.
Vaccination programs mean polio is on the verge of extinction -- but there are still cases in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Vaccination programs mean polio is on the verge of extinction -- but there are still cases in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
(CNN)Rainier Mallol's journey started with an infection. Dengue fever, ripping through mother's body when he was 14 years old.

Fever, headaches, vomiting, muscle and joint pains, transmitted by a mosquito bite in his native Dominican Republic. All too common in the tropics -- and with cases rising dramatically in recent decades according to the World Health Organization -- Dengue can become life-threatening. Although there is a vaccine, there is no specific treatment once contracted.
Rainier Mallol holds up a sample slide.
Rainier Mallol holds up a sample slide.
"I felt powerless," Mallol reflects, 12 years later. His mother was one of an estimated 390 million Dengue infections every year; one of an estimated four billion people at risk of Dengue infection globally.
But what if this big data could be harnessed? If we can track the spread of previous disease outbreaks, can we find patterns to predict where they'll happen next?
    These were the questions on Mallol's mind in 2015 when he took part in a program at the NASA Research Park in California. Eighty people from around the world were invited by the Singularity University (a Silicon Valley thinktank and business incubator offering education programs) to workshop an idea: "a solution that would save billions (of lives) in the next 10 years," says Mallol.
    They came from different backgrounds, among them journalists, health professionals, writers and film producers. Mallol was a computer engineering graduate and hit it off with Malaysian public health specialist Dr Dhesi Raja on their first day on the program.
    The two talked about dengue and the inability to forecast outbreaks, and conceived an algorithm-based approach to monitor the disease. Mallol created a basic artificial intelligence software in a week, feeding it Dengue statistics and asking it to predict three months ahead.
    "We waited about 10 weeks then compared the results," he says. "We obtained about 81% accuracy."
    It was the first steps towards co-founding their company, Artificial Intelligence in Medical Epidemics (AIME), which today claims an improved average accuracy of 86.4%. Their company's Dengue Outbreak Prediction platform now supplies the Malaysian government and regional governments in Brazil and the Philippines with insights to manage and curb outbreaks.
    Predicting the next deadly outbreak
    "What we do is we analyze data from the past year, past months, past days of dengue cases," Mallol explains. Plotting these on maps, they add other factors. "We have a system that obtains over 276 variables," he adds, "weather variables, geographical variables (and) socio-economic variables."
    "(Governments) can actually take pre-emptive actions," says Mallol, using fumigation of zones likely to be affected as an example. Authorities can easily break down an ongoing outbreak by prevalent symptoms, population demographics and so forth and act accordingly. Moreover, Mallol argues, they can do it faster.
    "I know of a product that (could map) all of the (Dengue) cases that happened in 2014, which took them about one year," he says. "We do it in one minute or less."
    AIME plans to roll out their platform to other countries and regions. With visits to The Clinton Global Initiative and Harvard University under its belt, the co-founder says governments are more receptive to the start-up.
    Dengue virus is carried by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the same type that can spread Zika virus. A bite from a mosquito harboring the virus can result in headaches, rashes and severe joint pains. In serious cases, it can cause internal bleeding and death.
    Dengue virus is carried by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the same type that can spread Zika virus. A bite from a mosquito harboring the virus can result in headaches, rashes and severe joint pains. In serious cases, it can cause internal bleeding and death.
    There is no drug for dengue. Patients must be monitored carefully for the onset of the severe form of dengue. Pictured, a nurse looks after a patient with dengue at a hospital in Manila, Philippines.
    There is no drug for dengue. Patients must be monitored carefully for the onset of the severe form of dengue. Pictured, a nurse looks after a patient with dengue at a hospital in Manila, Philippines.
    The main control measures for dengue to date have been to reduce the numbers of mosquitoes by large-scale spraying of insecticides. The chemicals have been deployed in both residential and public spaces in a mass culling of the insects spreading the disease.
    The main control measures for dengue to date have been to reduce the numbers of mosquitoes by large-scale spraying of insecticides. The chemicals have been deployed in both residential and public spaces in a mass culling of the insects spreading the disease.
    Urbanization has aided the spread of dengue, with more than 100 countries now endemic for the disease. Pictured, containers, bottles and tires are perfect breeding sites for Aedes aegypti mosquitoes that transmit the dengue virus. The versatile mosquitoes can lay eggs on any shallow surface of water.
    Urbanization has aided the spread of dengue, with more than 100 countries now endemic for the disease. Pictured, containers, bottles and tires are perfect breeding sites for Aedes aegypti mosquitoes that transmit the dengue virus. The versatile mosquitoes can lay eggs on any shallow surface of water.
    Public spraying of insecticides is based on seasonal changes, with more cases expected during rainy seasons in the tropics. But the measures haven&#39;t proven to curb the spread of disease adequately.
    Public spraying of insecticides is based on seasonal changes, with more cases expected during rainy seasons in the tropics. But the measures haven't proven to curb the spread of disease adequately.
    Experts believe a vaccine is needed to truly control the disease. A dengue vaccine, called Dengvaxia, recently became available in Mexico, Brazil, the Philippines and El Salvador.
    Experts believe a vaccine is needed to truly control the disease. A dengue vaccine, called Dengvaxia, recently became available in Mexico, Brazil, the Philippines and El Salvador.
    "Dengue is just the start," he adds. "We will create a device to diagnose tuberculosis and malaria. We will create another software to diagnose diabetic retinopathy (a disease which can lead to blindness)." There's also an idea "to link blood banks all over the world."
    It's clear Mallol and AIME have no limits to their ambitions. Though for now, Dengue remains the focus.
    "My invention will change the future," he says. "I know this because it's already changing the future in Malaysia."