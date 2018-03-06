Predicting the next deadly outbreak

This feature is part of Tomorrow's Hero , a series profiling young innovators transforming the world for a brighter future. Discover their stories here .

(CNN) Rainier Mallol's journey started with an infection. Dengue fever, ripping through mother's body when he was 14 years old.

But what if this big data could be harnessed? If we can track the spread of previous disease outbreaks, can we find patterns to predict where they'll happen next?

They came from different backgrounds, among them journalists, health professionals, writers and film producers. Mallol was a computer engineering graduate and hit it off with Malaysian public health specialist Dr Dhesi Raja on their first day on the program.

The two talked about dengue and the inability to forecast outbreaks, and conceived an algorithm-based approach to monitor the disease. Mallol created a basic artificial intelligence software in a week, feeding it Dengue statistics and asking it to predict three months ahead.

"We waited about 10 weeks then compared the results," he says. "We obtained about 81% accuracy."

It was the first steps towards co-founding their company, Artificial Intelligence in Medical Epidemics ( AIME ), which today claims an improved average accuracy of 86.4%. Their company's Dengue Outbreak Prediction platform now supplies the Malaysian government and regional governments in Brazil and the Philippines with insights to manage and curb outbreaks.

"What we do is we analyze data from the past year, past months, past days of dengue cases," Mallol explains. Plotting these on maps, they add other factors. "We have a system that obtains over 276 variables," he adds, "weather variables, geographical variables (and) socio-economic variables."

"(Governments) can actually take pre-emptive actions," says Mallol, using fumigation of zones likely to be affected as an example. Authorities can easily break down an ongoing outbreak by prevalent symptoms, population demographics and so forth and act accordingly. Moreover, Mallol argues, they can do it faster.

"I know of a product that (could map) all of the (Dengue) cases that happened in 2014, which took them about one year," he says. "We do it in one minute or less."

AIME plans to roll out their platform to other countries and regions. With visits to The Clinton Global Initiative and Harvard University under its belt, the co-founder says governments are more receptive to the start-up.

Photos: Dengue fever: How a mosquito infected millions Dengue virus is carried by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the same type that can spread Zika virus. A bite from a mosquito harboring the virus can result in headaches, rashes and severe joint pains. In serious cases, it can cause internal bleeding and death. Hide Caption 1 of 6 Photos: Dengue fever: How a mosquito infected millions There is no drug for dengue. Patients must be monitored carefully for the onset of the severe form of dengue. Pictured, a nurse looks after a patient with dengue at a hospital in Manila, Philippines. Hide Caption 2 of 6 Photos: Dengue fever: How a mosquito infected millions The main control measures for dengue to date have been to reduce the numbers of mosquitoes by large-scale spraying of insecticides. The chemicals have been deployed in both residential and public spaces in a mass culling of the insects spreading the disease. Hide Caption 3 of 6 Photos: Dengue fever: How a mosquito infected millions Urbanization has aided the spread of dengue, with more than 100 countries now endemic for the disease. Pictured, containers, bottles and tires are perfect breeding sites for Aedes aegypti mosquitoes that transmit the dengue virus. The versatile mosquitoes can lay eggs on any shallow surface of water. Hide Caption 4 of 6 Photos: Dengue fever: How a mosquito infected millions Public spraying of insecticides is based on seasonal changes, with more cases expected during rainy seasons in the tropics. But the measures haven't proven to curb the spread of disease adequately. Hide Caption 5 of 6 Photos: Dengue fever: How a mosquito infected millions Experts believe a vaccine is needed to truly control the disease. A dengue vaccine, called Dengvaxia, recently became available in Mexico, Brazil, the Philippines and El Salvador. Hide Caption 6 of 6

"Dengue is just the start," he adds. "We will create a device to diagnose tuberculosis and malaria. We will create another software to diagnose diabetic retinopathy (a disease which can lead to blindness)." There's also an idea "to link blood banks all over the world."

It's clear Mallol and AIME have no limits to their ambitions. Though for now, Dengue remains the focus.

"My invention will change the future," he says. "I know this because it's already changing the future in Malaysia."