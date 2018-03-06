Story highlights Mississippi Senate passed bill to ban abortions at 15 weeks

If it becomes law, it would be the earliest abortion ban passed in the US

(CNN) The Mississippi Senate moved one step closer Tuesday to passing a law that would prevent women from getting abortions after they are 15 weeks pregnant. If the law passes, it would be the earliest abortion limit measured in weeks of pregnancy to become law in the US.

The Senate passed a version of House Bill 1510, known as the gestational age act, with minor changes regarding the penalty to providers who break the law. In its current form, doctors would lose their license to practice medicine and face civil penalties. The bill was sent back to the House for another vote, which is considered procedural. If this version passes the House vote, the bill would move to the governor's desk.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant will sign the bill into law if it reaches his desk, his spokesperson told CNN.

After the bill's vote, Bryant tweeted , "As I have repeatedly said, I want Mississippi to be the safest place in America for an unborn child. House Bill 1510 will help us achieve that goal."

Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves said in a statement, "Mississippians are committed to protecting the lives of unborn children, and this law will be a major step in accomplishing that goal."

