Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) At least 78 people have been confirmed dead and 353 are infected in an "unprecedented" outbreak of Lassa fever in Nigeria, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control .

A further 766 are suspected to be infected, and 3,126 contacts have been identified and are being monitored.

Sixteen health workers were infected of whom four died within eight weeks of this outbreak.

Many of the cases were self-managed and not tested at the onset because the illness was thought to be malaria, a disease endemic to Nigeria and whose symptoms mimic Lassa fever, said Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, director of the NCDC.