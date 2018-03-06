(CNN) Dozens of African immigrants protested in central Florence on Monday evening after an Italian man shot dead a Senegalese trader.

The suspect, 65-year-old Roberto Pirrone, told Italian police he wanted to kill himself for "economic reasons," according to a report from Italy's ANSA news agency.

He even penned a suicide note to his family, which was uncovered in his home in Oltrarno, a Florence neighborhood.

But instead of taking his own life, Pirrone opened fire and killed 54-year-old trader Idy Dienec on Vespucci bridge in central Florence earlier Monday, police told ANSA.

Police and rescuers at the site of the shooting in Florence on Monday.

A spokesman for Italian police confirmed the details in the ANSA report and told CNN the suspect was in custody, adding that the murder was not racially motivated.

