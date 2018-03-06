Breaking News

Jimmy Kimmel sent Guillermo to the Oscars red carpet again, and he didn't disappoint

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Updated 2:22 PM ET, Tue March 6, 2018

(CNN)Only Guillermo, Jimmy Kimmel's longtime faithful TV sidekick, could get Mark Hamill to sign a DVD of "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," Kumail Nanjiani to give him $100 and Oscar Isaac to do a shot with him out of a shoe, all in one night.

But, then again, there aren't a lot of people like Guillermo on the Oscars red carpet.
For the second year in a row, Kimmel unleashed his fun-loving celeb-whisperer upon the biggest red carpet of the year, with delightfully candid results, including the viral meet-cute between Tiffany Haddish and Meryl Streep.
Red carpet reporters should take note: Perhaps it never hurts to come armed with two shoe-shaped flasks full of booze.