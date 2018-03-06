(CNN) Only Guillermo, Jimmy Kimmel's longtime faithful TV sidekick, could get Mark Hamill to sign a DVD of "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," Kumail Nanjiani to give him $100 and Oscar Isaac to do a shot with him out of a shoe, all in one night.

But, then again, there aren't a lot of people like Guillermo on the Oscars red carpet.

For the second year in a row, Kimmel unleashed his fun-loving celeb-whisperer upon the biggest red carpet of the year, with delightfully candid results, including the viral meet-cute between Tiffany Haddish and Meryl Streep.

Red carpet reporters should take note: Perhaps it never hurts to come armed with two shoe-shaped flasks full of booze.