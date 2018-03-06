Jennifer Garner embraces being an Oscar meme

Story highlights Fans have some fun with her reaction at the Oscars

Garner responds on her Instagram Stories

(CNN) Every awards season a few celebrities find their actions being turned into memes that go viral.

On Sunday, Jennifer Garner was caught on camera, clapping and then looking pretty thoughtful while in the audience at the 90th annual Academy Awards.

What realization did Jennifer Garner just come to? pic.twitter.com/pWtycEDEVs — bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) March 5, 2018

Suddenly fans were getting in on her expression and coming up with their own funny theories as to what the star may have been thinking.

Former "SportsCenter" host Jemele Hill tweeted, "When you're having a good time and realize you forgot to thaw the chicken for your mama."

When you're having a good time and realize you forgot to thaw the chicken for your mama pic.twitter.com/M2SStgA2VP — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 5, 2018

"Did I leave the stove on?" — Dave Hoover (@daveydavieDave) March 5, 2018

Wait, Bruce Wayne IS Batman — Canadaguy (@JamesTPorter) March 5, 2018

Garner decided to get in on the action, too recording some voice-overs to go along with the video that she shared on her Instagram Stories.

