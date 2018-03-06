Dwayne Johnson accepts Razzie for 'Baywatch'

Story highlights "The Rock" takes it on the chin with special Razzie for "Baywatch"

(CNN) It may not have been an Oscar, but Dwayne Johnson graciously accepted the award anyway.

"The Rock" posted a video Sunday on Instagram accepting a Razzie for last year's "Baywatch." The Golden Raspberry Awards, known as the Razzies, celebrate the best of the worst in Hollywood.

Along with the video, the star wrote, "So let me go ahead and take this "L" right on the chin for Baywatch. Win some, lose some, but hey... that's the way love goes."

"Happy Oscars Sunday!" he said in the video. "I'm super pumped and very proud for my buddies who've been nominated tonight, pulling for you guys to bring home the gold. I'm also excited because I was just informed that I too am bringing home the gold tonight."

"No, not an Oscar, maybe one day, but a Razzie," Johnson added.