(CNN) Are Beyoncé and Jay-Z playing with our emotions?

For a few minutes on Monday, fans thought another joint tour between the married superstars had been announced.

Here's how it went down.

Eagle-eyed followers noticed a posting on Ticketmaster and Beyoncé's Facebook page for a July 30 "On the Run 2" date at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field.

Can someone gift me tickets to on the run 2? 😔 #beyonce #tourtickets pic.twitter.com/d1wTa9L9lV — Brandon Irizarry (@bjzarry1234) March 5, 2018

Within moments the postings had been taken down, but that didn't stop the social media pandemonium that the couple might be hitting the road.

ON THE RUN 2???? pic.twitter.com/YMZdg8K80j — Beyoncé Facts (@beyceipts) March 5, 2018

Beyoncé and JayZ put up presale tickets for On The Run 2?! Prayers are finally answered! 😩🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/FkmQlyZaPM — xoNecole (@xonecole) March 5, 2018

