The next 'Bachelorette' is ...

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 11:09 PM ET, Tue March 6, 2018

(CNN)Warning: This article contains spoilers about "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette."

America's next "Bachelorette" is ...
Becca Kufrin.
The jilted ex-fiance of Arie Luyendyk Jr., will get a second shot at love. The news was revealed during the "After the Final Rose" episode on Tuesday night.
    This comes after a shocking twist during the season 22 finale on Monday night when it was revealed that not only did Luyendyk propose to Kufrin, but he dumped her and went back to his runner-up, Lauren Burnham.
    But Kufrin said that she's ready to fall in love again.
    "I want to find love," she said. "I want to meet so many amazing guys. I'm ready to do this."
    Meanwhile, Luyendyk proposed to Burnham in front of a room full of seemingly indifferent "Bachelor Nation" fans.
    Season 14 of ABC's "The Bachelorette" premieres May 28.