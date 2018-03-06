The next 'Bachelorette' is ...

(CNN) Warning: This article contains spoilers about "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette."

America's next "Bachelorette" is ...

Becca Kufrin.

The jilted ex-fiance of Arie Luyendyk Jr., will get a second shot at love. The news was revealed during the "After the Final Rose" episode on Tuesday night.

But Kufrin said that she's ready to fall in love again.

"I want to find love," she said. "I want to meet so many amazing guys. I'm ready to do this."

Meanwhile, Luyendyk proposed to Burnham in front of a room full of seemingly indifferent "Bachelor Nation" fans.

Season 14 of ABC's "The Bachelorette" premieres May 28.