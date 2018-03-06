(CNN) "The Bachelor" lived up to its dramatic promises on Monday night.

In case you haven't caught up, "Bachelor" Arie Luyendyk Jr. called off his engagement to Becca Kufrin to be in a relationship with runner-up Lauren Burnham.

Kufrin has has now opened up about the experience and said she doesn't think that Luyendyk Jr. changed course to hurt her.

"He's a good person, I don't think he's a monster and purposely did this to hurt me and make me feel this way. But it's just the result of his actions," Kufrin told People . "I don't think he did it maliciously to break my heart."

ABC had said the finale would "rock " 'Bachelor Nation' to its core," and they were right.

Read More