Report shows extent of endangered animal trade between Africa and Asia

Hong Kong (CNN) Asia's appetite for exotic animal products extends far beyond ivory and rhino horn.

In little over a decade, more than a million live animals and plants, many of them endangered, along with a similar number of animal skins and thousands of tons of meat have been legally exported from Africa to Asia, according to a new report from the wildlife monitoring organization Traffic.

The report says that almost 1,000 at risk but legally exportable species have been transported from dozens of African nations to countries in East and Southeast Asia between 2006 to 2015.

"Until now the legal wildlife trade between Africa and Asia has been largely overlooked but Traffic's new study aims to fill in some of the blanks in our understanding of this vast, complex and legitimate intercontinental exchange of natural resources," said Willow Outhwaite, co-author of the study.

While not illegal, the trade examined by Traffic includes species classed as Appendix I — the most endangered -- and Appendix II, defined as "not necessarily threatened with extinction, but may become so unless trade is closely controlled," by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) -- an international treaty.

