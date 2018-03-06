The pledge to halt missile tests comes after a busy year of launches by North Korea

(CNN) North Korea's pledge to freeze missile launches during talks with South Korea is a marked departure from last year's barrage of missile and nuclear weapons tests.

In 2017, the country launched 23 missiles, including its first intercontinental missiles that it said had a long enough range to reach the United States mainland.

At the same time, Pyongyang boasted that it was perfecting the technology to top a long-range missile with a nuclear warhead, increasing the threat to the US as a potential target.

The first missile Kim fired in 2017 flew over Japan as the new US President Donald Trump met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

It was the first North Korean missile of the Trump administration and set the scene for a series of launches that sent missiles higher, further, and with enough power to put most of the world in range.