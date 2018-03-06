South Korea's Moon vows to bolster defenses while talking peace with North

(CNN) South Korean President Moon Jae-in says the country will continue to bolster its military defenses while talking with Pyongyang about ridding the Korean Peninsula of nuclear weapons.

"We have started our journey for peace and prosperity with confidence that we can build denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula with our own strength," Moon told graduating students at the Korean Military Academy -- South Korea's equivalent of the US military academy West Point.

"But at the same time, we have to do our best to build countermeasure capability for North Korea's nuclear weapons and missiles."

This picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Tuesday shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (center) meeting with the South Korean delegation. To Kim's right is his sister and confidante, Kim Yo Jong.

Excluding basketball legend Dennis Rodman and former high-ranking Chinese official Liu Yunshan, the officials from Seoul are believed to be the first non-North Koreans Kim Jong Un has spoken with face-to-face since taking the reins of the hermit nation after his father passed away in 2011.

North Korean National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong, who led the South Korean group, is expected to travel to Washington with National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon to discuss the trip with their American counterparts after returning to Seoul.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (center right) sits with a visiting South Korean delegation in Pyongyang and other high-level North Koreans.

Despite the historic nature of their visit, those who closely watch the Korean Peninsula do not see an impending shift in strategy from either Seoul or Pyongyang, but rather two sides trying to play the best hands they've been dealt amid talk of military action by Washington.

"Right now the immediate goal of Seoul and Pyongyang is to decrease the chances that (US President) Donald Trump and his advisers will one day decide to strike. And how can you do it? By using your charm and smiles," said Andrei Lankov, a prominent North Korea watcher and professor at Kookmin University in Seoul.

In this handout image provided by the South Korean Presidential Blue House, Chung Eui-yong (second from the left), head of the presidential National Security Office pose with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (third from the left) on Monday in Pyongyang, North Korea.

Moon's emphasis on both dialogue and military capabilities appears to fall in line with the United States' so-called maximum pressure campaign, in which Washington ramps up sanctions and pressure on North Korea while leaving the door open for negotiation.

Trump's administration has said it would be willing to engage in dialogue with North Korea, but has always insisted that Pyongyang eventually abandon its nuclear weapons program as part of any talks.