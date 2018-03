South Korea's Moon vows to bolster defenses while talking peace with North

(CNN) South Korean President Moon Jae-in says the country will continue to bolster its military defenses while talking with Pyongyang about ridding the Korean Peninsula of nuclear weapons.

The President's comments came as a high-level South Korean delegation prepared to wrap up a trip to North Korea, where delegates held an historic four-hour meeting with reclusive leader Kim Jong Un.

"We have started our journey for peace and prosperity with confidence that we can build denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula with our own strength," Moon told graduating students at the Korean Military Academy -- South Korea's equivalent of the US military academy West Point.

"But at the same time, we have to do our best to build countermeasure capability for North Korea's nuclear weapons and missiles."

This picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Tuesday shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (center) meeting with the South Korean delegation. To Kim's right is his sister and confidante, Kim Yo Jong.

Moon sent a high-level delegation north after receiving a personal invitation from Kim to visit Pyongyang during last month's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. The invitation was delivered by Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, who is considered one of his closest confidantes.

