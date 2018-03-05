How to help: Anti-trafficking organizations around the world

(CNN) If you are looking for a way to help fight against human trafficking, here's a list of global anti-trafficking organizations, as well as organizations active in specific countries.

Many accept financial donations, but also recommend other ways you can help them by donating time or spreading the word.

Global Organizations

3Strands Global works to combat human trafficking through prevention education, various engagement initiatives, and creating job opportunities for survivors and those at risk. You can donate, get involved in an event or volunteer.

Through Anti-Slavery International you can donate financially, become a campaign member, start up a student or local anti-slavery group, run for freedom, organize your own events, or become a volunteer or intern.

CRS works on issues including the refugee crisis, human trafficking and modern slavery.

ECPAT International accepts financial donations, but also urges you to join the campaign by spreading the word or by applying for an internship position.

Free The Girls helps reintegrate victims of trafficking and provide them with economic opportunities through selling new or gently used bras. You can donate bras or money to help survivors start their own businesses selling bras in their local second-hand clothing markets.

With Free the Slaves, you can donate, host and event, become a member, or volunteer your time.

An interactive, publicly searchable map and database of organizations and agencies across the globe that address the issue of modern slavery and human trafficking.

International Justice Mission accepts financial donations and provides great ideas as to how you can get involved.

Maiti Nepal, run by Anuradha Koirala, 2010 CNN Hero, works on the border between Nepal and India to prevent the trafficking of young Nepalese girls. In addition, the group works to provide justice as well as a safe haven for these girls. You can help by donating or sponsoring a child.

Not For Sale, based in California, accepts donations and has many suggestions as to how you can help, including ideas for students, artists, etc.

Orphaned Starfish programs address the challenges facing orphans, victims of abuse and at-risk youth by providing them with technology training.

A children's development organization working in 50 developing countries across Africa, Asia and the Americas to promote child rights and lift millions of children out of poverty.

You can donate to the Polaris project, organize fundraisers, attend their events, volunteer your time, or sign one of their petitions against human trafficking.

The Ricky Martin Foundation is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico and accepts financial donations as well as hosts events.

The Salvation Army works to prevent human trafficking and support its victims. You can donate to their cause or become an intern. They also provide manuals for teachers who want to include the subject of human trafficking in their classrooms and ideas for faith-based help.

With Save the Children, you can join the fight against human trafficking by donating financially or by sponsoring a child.

UNICEF accepts donations and provides training manuals on the subject of human trafficking.

World Hope International accepts donations and provides many ideas as to how you can get involved.

You can donate financially to World Vision, as well as help keep a child safe and their family self sufficient in many other ways.

Organizations in specific countries



Afghanistan

Argentina

Armenia

Australia

Azerbaijan

Bangladesh

Brazil

Cambodia

Denmark

DR Congo

Germany

Ghana

Haiti

India

World Hope International

Indonesia

Jordan

Kenya

Liberia

Mozambique

Nepal

Maiti Nepal

Philippines

Peru

Romania

Sierra Leone

Sri Lanka

Switzerland

Global Hope Network International

Thailand

UK

USA

Vietnam

Zambia