How to help: Anti-trafficking organizations around the world

Updated 6:07 AM ET, Wed June 13, 2018

The Orphaned Starfish Foundation, which teaches IT skills at orphanages.
(CNN)If you are looking for a way to help fight against human trafficking, here's a list of global anti-trafficking organizations, as well as organizations active in specific countries.

Many accept financial donations, but also recommend other ways you can help them by donating time or spreading the word.

Global Organizations


3Strands Global
3Strands Global works to combat human trafficking through prevention education, various engagement initiatives, and creating job opportunities for survivors and those at risk. You can donate, get involved in an event or volunteer.
    Anti-Slavery International
    Through Anti-Slavery International you can donate financially, become a campaign member, start up a student or local anti-slavery group, run for freedom, organize your own events, or become a volunteer or intern.
    Catholic Relief Services
    CRS works on issues including the refugee crisis, human trafficking and modern slavery.
    ECPAT International
    ECPAT International accepts financial donations, but also urges you to join the campaign by spreading the word or by applying for an internship position.
    Free The Girls
    Free The Girls helps reintegrate victims of trafficking and provide them with economic opportunities through selling new or gently used bras. You can donate bras or money to help survivors start their own businesses selling bras in their local second-hand clothing markets.
    Free the Slaves
    With Free the Slaves, you can donate, host and event, become a member, or volunteer your time.
    Global Modern Slavery Directory
    An interactive, publicly searchable map and database of organizations and agencies across the globe that address the issue of modern slavery and human trafficking.
    International Justice Mission
    International Justice Mission accepts financial donations and provides great ideas as to how you can get involved.
    Maiti Nepal
    Maiti Nepal, run by Anuradha Koirala, 2010 CNN Hero, works on the border between Nepal and India to prevent the trafficking of young Nepalese girls. In addition, the group works to provide justice as well as a safe haven for these girls. You can help by donating or sponsoring a child.
    Not For Sale
    Not For Sale, based in California, accepts donations and has many suggestions as to how you can help, including ideas for students, artists, etc.
    Orphaned Starfish Foundation
    Orphaned Starfish programs address the challenges facing orphans, victims of abuse and at-risk youth by providing them with technology training.
    Plan International
    A children's development organization working in 50 developing countries across Africa, Asia and the Americas to promote child rights and lift millions of children out of poverty.
    Polaris Project
    You can donate to the Polaris project, organize fundraisers, attend their events, volunteer your time, or sign one of their petitions against human trafficking.
    Ricky Martin Foundation
    The Ricky Martin Foundation is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico and accepts financial donations as well as hosts events.
    Salvation Army
    The Salvation Army works to prevent human trafficking and support its victims. You can donate to their cause or become an intern. They also provide manuals for teachers who want to include the subject of human trafficking in their classrooms and ideas for faith-based help.
    Save the Children
    With Save the Children, you can join the fight against human trafficking by donating financially or by sponsoring a child.
    UNICEF
    UNICEF accepts donations and provides training manuals on the subject of human trafficking.
    World Hope International
    World Hope International accepts donations and provides many ideas as to how you can get involved.
    World Vision
    You can donate financially to World Vision, as well as help keep a child safe and their family self sufficient in many other ways.

    Organizations in specific countries


    Afghanistan
    UNICEF
    Argentina
    ECPAT International
    Armenia
    Global Hope Network International
    Australia
    Anti-Slavery Project
    Stop the Traffik
    Azerbaijan
    World Hope International
    Bangladesh
    Save the Children Bangladesh
    Brazil
    Happy Child
    Cambodia
    Agape International Missions
    Chab Dai
    Child Rights Foundation
    ECPAT USA
    World Hope International
    Denmark
    Center Mod Menneskehandel (Center Against Human Trafficking)
    DR Congo
    Free the Slaves
    Germany
    ECPAT International
    Ghana
    Not For Sale
    Free The Slaves
    Challenging Heights
    Haiti
    Restavek Freedom Foundation
    India
    Plan India
    Free the Slaves
    Anti-Slavery
    Global Hope Network International
    World Hope International
    Indonesia
    World Hope International
    Jordan
    Global Hope Network International
    Kenya
    Global Hope Network International
    Liberia
    World Hope International
    Mozambique
    World Hope International
    Nepal
    Maiti Nepal
    Free The Slaves
    Shakti Samuha
    Saathi Nepal
    Global Hope Network International
    World Hope International
    Philippines
    World Hope International
    Peru
    World Hope International
    Romania
    Not For Sale
    ECPAT International/Save the Children Romania
    Sierra Leone
    World Hope International
    Sri Lanka
    World Hope International
    Switzerland
    Global Hope Network International
    Thailand
    Not For Sale
    ECPAT International
    UK
    Unseen(UK)
    USA
    Safe Horizon
    Polaris Project
    National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
    Not For Sale
    Free the Slaves
    Frederick Douglass Family Foundation
    CAST LA
    Global Hope Network International
    McCain Institute
    Vietnam
    ECPAT International
    Zambia
    World Hope Internatbional