(CNN) For years, police say David and Louise Turpin's children were tortured and deprived of basic necessities. But recently, some of them got to experience something few people have: a private concert from a world-famous cellist.

Yo-Yo Ma visited the seven adult Turpin children in a California hospital on Friday for an impromptu performance, Corona Regional Medical Center CEO Mark Uffer said.

The adult siblings are turning to music therapy to help them heal. Ma was in Corona for another event and "heard about their interest in music," Uffer said.

The performance lasted 30 minutes, long enough to make an impression on them, he said.

"They were just amazed, awestruck by the level of talent. They really enjoyed it."

