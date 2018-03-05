West Virginia teachers still on strike; lawmakers try to reach pay deal

Story highlights A legislative committee was picked to resolve differences

The state's teachers are among the lowest-paid educators in the US

Charleston, West Virginia (CNN) West Virginia legislators scrambled Monday to see whether there is enough money to meet teacher pay demands and end a strike that has dragged into its eighth day.

A legislative conference committee appointed to resolve differences between the state Senate and House is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m.

"We recognize the urgency of this situation," said Delegate Paul Espinosa, chair of the House Education Committee and co-chair of the conference committee on House Bill 4145, the pay raise legislation.

Gov. Jim Justice and the union leaders last week agreed that teachers and service personnel would receive a 5% pay raise. The House approved the proposal, but the Senate passed a 4% raise. Union leaders say the teachers won't return to work until they get a 5% raise.

If revenues continue to improve I will move quickly working with the Legislature to bring the remaining state workers from 3% to the 5% raise level. But again, the bottom line is we have to be able to fill teacher classroom vacancies and we MUST get our kids back in the classroom — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) March 4, 2018

Espinosa said he has been speaking with his counterpart in the Senate, Majority Leader Ryan Ferns, "on how we would like to proceed with the committee's work to resolve the differences" between the Senate and the House of Delegates.

Read More