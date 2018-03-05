Tallahassee, Florida (CNN) The Florida State Senate narrowly passed a bill Monday that would raise the age to buy a firearm from 18 to 21, require a three-day waiting period for most gun purchases and ban the sale or possession of bump fire stocks, which can make it easier for a semi-automatic weapon to function like an automatic rifle.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas students return to school two weeks after a mass shooting at the school.

The "Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act" (SB 7026) would also give law enforcement more power to seize weapons and ammunition from those deemed mentally unfit or otherwise a threat, and provide additional funding for armed school resource officers and for mental health services.

The Senate narrowed a controversial provision in the bill that would allow teachers to be armed.

The measure in its entirety still must pass the Florida House.

The issue of arming teachers has been a major point of contention in debate over the bill.

