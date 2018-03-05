Battered Northeast might get another nor'easter this week

(CNN) New Englanders hit by the weekend's nor'easter will barely have time to clean up before another storm could strike this week.

*Coastal Flooding* Another round of minor coastal flooding with early morning high tide (~1AM) tonight. Watching another possible round early Monday afternoon as well: pic.twitter.com/Za6wpDdRcE

The next nor'easter could strike Wednesday and Thursday, bringing heavy snow, strong winds and high waves to much of southern New England, the agency said.

Latest developments

• Deaths: At least six people At least six people were killed by falling trees in recent days, including at least one child. Two people died in Virginia, one in Maryland, one in New York, one in New Jersey and one in Rhode Island.

• Power outages: More than a quarter million customers from Virginia to Massachusetts were still without power as of Sunday night, including 93,591 in Massachusetts.

• Train services: Amtrak said all its services between Boston and Washington, D.C., will resume Monday after storm-related cancellations Friday. Sunday saw resumption

Homes underwater

"The beach is all over the front yard -- we have shingles from everyone else's house but the house we are at actually withstood the storm pretty well," Frank Wilkins of Marshfield, Massachusetts, told CNN affiliate WFXT.

Photos: 'Bomb cyclone' hammers East Coast Waves crash against homes in Scituate, Massachusetts, on Friday, March 2. A powerful nor'easter morphed into a "bomb cyclone," bringing rain, snow and heavy winds to parts of the East Coast. The storm brings high waves and flooding to Scituate, a coastal Massachusetts town between Boston and Plymouth. Rescuers help a mother and child leave their Quincy, Massachusetts, home by boat on March 2. A pedestrian braves the harsh weather conditions near the coast in Newburyport, Massachusetts, on March 2. Daniel Cunningham, 22, dodges waves in a kayak in Quincy on March 2. A National Guard vehicle carries emergency workers to residents trapped by floodwaters in Quincy on March 2. Schoolchildren face off against the wind and rain as they walk home in Brooklyn, New York, on March 2. A family heads down a snowy street in Marple Township, Pennsylvania, on March 2. Rescue crews secure residents in the bucket of a front end loader in the Boston suburb of Quincy on March 2. Workers David Boardly, left, and James Ockimey clear a downed tree in Marple Township, Pennsylvania, on March 2. James Ockimey clears a downed tree in Marple Township on March 2. A large tree pierces a house in the Washington suburb of Kensington, Maryland, on March 2. Water crashes into homes in Scituate on March 2. Telephone poles were downed in Watertown, Massachusetts, on March 2. This downed tree in Brockton, Massachusetts, was tweeted by Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter on March 2. High winds down barricades outside the White House on March 2. Winds bring down a tree in Washington on March 2. An uprooted tree blocks a residential street after taking down a power line in Swampscott, Massachusetts, on March 2.

In the aftermath of the storm, not every hazard is visible.

"Driving around, it's dangerous. There's a lot of trees laying against wires and intersections you can't see," said Butch Welch of Marshfield. "The lights are out at the intersections ... it's scary."

In Massachusetts, Quincy police Capt. John Dougan said it's the worst flooding he's seen in years.

"We're seeing homes underwater, their basements were flooded out, the electricity was off," he said.

On Sunday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker visited several cities including Quincy that had been pummeled by the storm. Baker had declared a state of emergency on Saturday.

Plane aborts landing amid ferocious winds

The National Weather Service said gusty winds and coastal flooding will diminish as the storm pulls away from the Atlantic coast. Emergency officials urged residents on higher ground to stay indoors, even after the storm pushed out.

The storm morphed Friday into a "bomb cyclone" after undergoing a rapid pressure drop known as bombogenesis. It slammed much of the Northeast with heavy snow and rain, prompting significant coastal flooding and hurricane-force gusts in New England.

Winds along parts of the Massachusetts coast whipped in excess of 90 miles per hour during the storm.

The storm also dumped heavy snow from Ohio to New England and into upstate New York, where snow accumulations of more than 3 feet were recorded.