(CNN) Families who lost loved ones in the Florida school shooting gathered outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High on Monday with an urgent plea to state lawmakers before the legislative session ends this week.

"Our message is simple: We must be the last families to lose loved ones to mass murder in school," said Ryan Petty, whose 14-year-old daughter, Alaina, died in the February 14 shooting. "This time must be different and we demand action."

Petty asked lawmakers to prioritize legislation and funding related to school safety and gun control, including to:

- Enhance safety and security in schools.

- Keep guns away from those who pose a risk to themselves and others.

