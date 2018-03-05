(CNN)Families who lost loved ones in the Florida school shooting gathered outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High on Monday with an urgent plea to state lawmakers before the legislative session ends this week.
"Our message is simple: We must be the last families to lose loved ones to mass murder in school," said Ryan Petty, whose 14-year-old daughter, Alaina, died in the February 14 shooting. "This time must be different and we demand action."
Petty asked lawmakers to prioritize legislation and funding related to school safety and gun control, including to:
- Enhance safety and security in schools.
- Keep guns away from those who pose a risk to themselves and others.
- Improve access to mental health care resources for at-risk youth.
"We implore our state leaders and specifically the Florida legislature to demonstrate the ability to take action," he said. "The victims' families can't make this change happen alone."
He cited a proposal from Gov. Rick Scott as "good movement" toward the goals he described. Among other things, Scott wants to provide millions of dollars in funding to "harden" schools with a variety of security measures. His proposal includes requiring at least one armed school resource officer for every 1,000 students; instituting measures to keep weapons out of the hands of the violent or mentally ill; and expanding mental health services statewide.
Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime died in the shooting, described Gov. Scott's proposal as the "minimally acceptable" effort that could get passed in the legislature.
"We want to get something passed that immediately addresses the safety in schools," he said.