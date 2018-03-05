5 things for March 5: Academy Awards, North and South Korea, flu season

(CNN)There's a new luxury island retreat opening this summer in Finland. But sorry fellas: it's for the ladies only.
Academy Awards
There were no envelope screw-ups this time. There were historic wins and political jokes and memorable speeches and a jet ski prize, but these 90th Academy Awards will be best remembered for how the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements took center stage. That was best illustrated when three of Harvey Weinstein's most prominent accusers -- Ashley Judd, Salma Hayek and Annabella Sciorra -- stood together and said the change that's sweeping through Hollywood needs to pass through the rest of society as well.
What else will we remember these awards for?
-- Best actress winner Frances McDormand's powerful speech, where she asked all women nominees to stand and introduced the world to the phrase "inclusion rider."
-- Jordan Peele's historic win for best original screenplay for "Get Out" -- the first for an African American.
-- Daniela Vega as the first openly transgender person to present.
-- Common calling out the NRA and the 10 activists who stood on stage during the song "Stand Up for Something."
-- Lupita Nyong'o's and Kumail Nanjiani's shout out to Dreamers.
-- And of course, Maya and Tiffany.
But let's not forget about what the Oscars are supposed to be about -- the awards. "The Shape of Water" won best picture (and director Guillermo del Toro -- who also won best director -- checked the envelope, just to be sure). Gary Oldman's powerful turn as Winston Churchill helped him win best actor. Roger A. Deakins won best cinematography - notable because this is his first win after FOURTEEN nominations! And Kobe Bryant? Check out the complete winner's list here, as well as pics from the red carpet.
North and South Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with a high-ranking a South Korean delegation today in Pyongyang. It's believed to be the first face-to-face meeting he's had with South Korean officials since he rose to power. Could that eventually lead to the North having talks with the US? The South Korean national security chief leading the delegation said he hopes so. The South is trying to build on the diplomatic momentum achieved after the North took part in the Winter Olympics last month in Pyeongchang. The two nations are now negotiating the North's participation in the Paralympic Winter Games this month.
Weather
Residents in the Northeast -- battered all weekend by the bomb cyclone -- will have to deal with high tides today and then get ready for another nor'easter later this week. This weekend's storm, which has moved offshore, killed at least six people and left more than a quarter million customers without power. It dropped snow from Ohio to New England, flooded homes and ripped down trees and power poles with sometimes hurricane-force winds. The next nor'easter could hit by Wednesday.
Italian elections
Populism seems to be the big winner in the Italian elections. Voters put their support behind anti-immigrant and anti-establishment parties, like Five Star Movement and League. But none of these parties got enough votes to rule alone, meaning the country's headed to a period of political gridlock as negotiations take place to form a government. All this is bad news for the EU too, because the parties that did well in the election aren't fans of it. Final elections results are expected to be released today.
Flu season
The worst is over, but we've still got a ways to go. Flu season has peaked in the US, the CDC says. But that doesn't mean we're all in the clear, as there are many more weeks of flu season to go. The CDC says if the flu is still circulating in your community, you still need to get a flu shot if you haven't gotten one yet. It's been a deadly flu season for children, with a total of 114 pediatric deaths, 13 more than all of last season.
