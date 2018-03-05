Middle school teacher secretly ran white supremacist podcast, says it was satire

(CNN) Dayanna Volitich is a social studies teacher at Crystal River Middle School in Crystal River, Florida. Online, she was also known as "Tiana Dalichov," the pseudonymous host of a white supremacist podcast called "Unapologetic" and the voice behind a Twitter account riddled with racist and antisemitic posts.

In a statement through her attorney, Volitich confirmed that she was the one speaking as Dalichov on the podcast, but claimed her comments were "political satire and exaggeration" and the persona was a "hobby."

"None of the statements released about my being a white nationalist or white supremacist have any truth to them, nor are my political beliefs injected into my teaching of social studies curriculum," she said in the statement.

Now that her alter ego has come to light, Volitich has been removed from the classroom while the school district investigates her behavior.

In a statement provided to CNN, the Citrus County School District said "the Human Resources department was notified and an investigation was initiated immediately" when they learned of Volitich's alleged online behavior.

