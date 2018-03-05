Father who lost child in Parkland massacre: Survivors' gun control efforts go 'in the wrong direction'

(CNN) A father who lost his daughter in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has made it clear he doesn't agree with the timing of the gun control debate taken up by many of the surviving students, saying their "efforts are going in the wrong direction."

Andrew Pollack appeared on CNN's "New Day" Monday to champion a Florida Senate bill that would raise the age to purchase a firearm from 18 to 21 and would provide additional funding for armed school resource officers and for mental health services.

CNN's Erica Hill pointed out that when the Florida Senate rejected a ban on assault weapons over the weekend, Stoneman Douglas students -- many of whom have become public faces of the movement for gun control -- tweeted their anger.

The @FLSenate has rejected the ban of AR-15's, the weapon of choice used at my school to kill 17 souls. This breaks my heart, but we will NOT let this ruin our movement. This is for the kids. #NeverAgain #MarchForOurLives — Jaclyn Corin (@JaclynCorin) March 3, 2018

"I'd like to talk to the kids," Pollack responded. "I understand their pain, the children, but that's an example where their efforts are going in the wrong direction right at this moment."

He continued, "My kid was murdered in that school so there's no one that could feel the way I do."

