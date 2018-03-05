Breaking News

Las Vegas Sevens: 'Gladiator' USA team win on home soil

By George Ramsay, CNN

Updated 7:11 AM ET, Mon March 5, 2018

The Las Vegas Sevens is always a fan favorite, but 2018 was particularly special as USA took the title.
The Las Vegas Sevens is always a fan favorite, but 2018 was particularly special as USA took the title.
To the delight of the home crowd, the Eagles overcame Argentina 28-0 in the final -- its first title on home soil and second ever.
To the delight of the home crowd, the Eagles overcame Argentina 28-0 in the final -- its first title on home soil and second ever.
The ever-increasing popularity of the tournament is helping rugby to become one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States.
The ever-increasing popularity of the tournament is helping rugby to become one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States.
The 2017 event attracted record crowds to Sam Boyd Stadium for the seventh consecutive year with an attendance of 80,691 across the three days.
The 2017 event attracted record crowds to Sam Boyd Stadium for the seventh consecutive year with an attendance of 80,691 across the three days.
Like many sevens events around the world, Vegas inspires a party atmosphere with spectators soaking up the atmosphere in fancy dress.
Like many sevens events around the world, Vegas inspires a party atmosphere with spectators soaking up the atmosphere in fancy dress.
The 2017 attendance was a slim increase on the previous year, which brought in 80,138, including these fans dressed as Elvis Presley.
The 2017 attendance was a slim increase on the previous year, which brought in 80,138, including these fans dressed as Elvis Presley.
&quot;We continue to see record breaking attendance every year of the tournament, which is a clear indication that rugby is one of the fastest growing sports globally, but also nationally as well,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.goffrugbyreport.com/news/usa-7s-tournament-attendance-holding-steady&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;said Jonathan First&lt;/a&gt;, president of event organizer United World Sports.
"We continue to see record breaking attendance every year of the tournament, which is a clear indication that rugby is one of the fastest growing sports globally, but also nationally as well," said Jonathan First, president of event organizer United World Sports.
In common with rugby&#39;s US sports rivals, cheerleaders play a big part in the entertainment schedule -- which over the years has included Cirque Du Soleil and fighter jets. Here members of the USA Sevens Sweethearts perform during the 2015 tournament.
In common with rugby's US sports rivals, cheerleaders play a big part in the entertainment schedule -- which over the years has included Cirque Du Soleil and fighter jets. Here members of the USA Sevens Sweethearts perform during the 2015 tournament.
The 2016 tournament was broadcast on NBC and its Sports Network. It reportedly reached national and international audiences in over 400 million homes and 147 countries. Here a Samoan rugby fan supports his team in 2016.
The 2016 tournament was broadcast on NBC and its Sports Network. It reportedly reached national and international audiences in over 400 million homes and 147 countries. Here a Samoan rugby fan supports his team in 2016.
A security guard chases a costumed fan after she ran on the pitch during the 2015 Cup Final match between Fiji and New Zealand.
A security guard chases a costumed fan after she ran on the pitch during the 2015 Cup Final match between Fiji and New Zealand.
It required two guards to finally bring the woman to the ground.
It required two guards to finally bring the woman to the ground.
Security was busy that day, as this fan also invaded the pitch before Fiji beat New Zealand. It was the All Blacks&#39; fourth successive defeat in Vegas finals.
Security was busy that day, as this fan also invaded the pitch before Fiji beat New Zealand. It was the All Blacks' fourth successive defeat in Vegas finals.
This fan also took center stage during a 2014 match between the US and Spain.
This fan also took center stage during a 2014 match between the US and Spain.
Players get close to the crowds in Vegas. Here members of the Canadian team pose with fans following a 2014 match against Samoa.
Players get close to the crowds in Vegas. Here members of the Canadian team pose with fans following a 2014 match against Samoa.
US speedster Carlin Isles, who bagged a try in the 2018 final, is popular with the home supporters. Here he wears a cheese hat at the request of a fan taking his photo after a 2014 game.
US speedster Carlin Isles, who bagged a try in the 2018 final, is popular with the home supporters. Here he wears a cheese hat at the request of a fan taking his photo after a 2014 game.
Story highlights

  • USA wins historic Sevens World Series title
  • Second title ever for Eagles, first in Vegas
  • Coach Friday hails 'amazing' players

(CNN)For the first time ever, the Las Vegas Sevens has a home champion.

The USA became the fifth different winner from five Sevens World Series tournaments so far this season after defeating Argentina 28-0 in Sunday's final.
Two tries from Danny Barrett and one each from speedsters Carlin Isles and Perry Baker helped the hosts to a comfortable victory to the delight of Vegas' Sam Boyd Arena.
    An emerging force in the rugby world, it was the Eagles' second ever title, the first coming in London in 2015.
    "It's amazing, I am so pleased for the boys and all credit to the men in the arena; absolutely Gladiator performances," said head coach Mike Friday.
    "They need to reflect and take all this in with their loved ones, on home soil and with a cup. Should they enjoy their moment and do they need to breathe it, smell it, be in it? Absolutely, they do."
    Sydney Sevens: Growth in the women's game

    READ: How an unsolved murder inspired Perry Baker's NYPD internship
    READ: Australia sevens taking 'enormous steps' into the future

    'For the fans'

    These are exciting times for US rugby. The Sevens World Cup comes to San Francisco in June and there's every chance, after the weekend's action, that a home champion could be crowned there, too.
    With Argentina starring in its third final in as many years, this wasn't the title-decider most would have predicted at the start of the tournament.
    After topping its group, USA defeated England and Fiji -- winners in Hamilton a few weeks ago -- in the knock-out rounds.
    Baker was the standout performer, making 11 breaks and topping the try-scoring charts with eight which included one dazzling score against Fiji that started on his own line. His Vegas showing takes his season tally to 25 tries.
    READ: South Africa, Wales to play match in Washington DC
    READ: Fiji overturns South Africa in Hamilton final
    "This is for the fans, man," said Baker after the victory. "That's the one reason why we won it. They came out here, they were in the cold, the wind was blowing, and they were amazing since Friday night. So we couldn't help but go out and perform for those guys. They were amazing."
    Initially hopeful of making it in the NFL, a knee injury meant Baker was released by the Philadelphia Eagle in 2011. A latecomer to rugby, his electrifying pace has made him a valuable asset in the seven-a-side game.
    There are few rugby players faster than Perry Baker.
    There are few rugby players faster than Perry Baker.
    The speedster is thought to have clocked &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.menstuff.co.za/features/who-is-the-fastest-rugby-player-in-the-world/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;close to 10.5 seconds&lt;/a&gt; over 100 meters. Since signing a contract with US sevens in 2014, Baker has set the rugby world alight bagging 158 tries in 178 matches on the Sevens World Series circuit.
    The speedster is thought to have clocked close to 10.5 seconds over 100 meters. Since signing a contract with US sevens in 2014, Baker has set the rugby world alight bagging 158 tries in 178 matches on the Sevens World Series circuit.
    It hasn&#39;t all been plain sailing, though. Baker has held down a range of jobs that include conducting urinalysis for a courthouse, a brief stint in pest control and night shifts as a security guard for a sorority at Ohio University.
    It hasn't all been plain sailing, though. Baker has held down a range of jobs that include conducting urinalysis for a courthouse, a brief stint in pest control and night shifts as a security guard for a sorority at Ohio University.
    In sporting spheres, his early ambitions lay with the NFL rather than rugby. After signing for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011, Baker was released due to a knee injury.
    In sporting spheres, his early ambitions lay with the NFL rather than rugby. After signing for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011, Baker was released due to a knee injury.
    He starred in his first tournament on Australia&#39;s Gold Coast in 2014, grabbing a hat-trick against Portugal (pictured).
    He starred in his first tournament on Australia's Gold Coast in 2014, grabbing a hat-trick against Portugal (pictured).
    Last season was Baker&#39;s most successful to date; he scored more tries (57) and points (285) than any other player in the Sevens World Series.
    Last season was Baker's most successful to date; he scored more tries (57) and points (285) than any other player in the Sevens World Series.
    It lead to him being crowned World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year in November.
    It lead to him being crowned World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year in November.
    His 158 tries mean Baker is the top try-scorer in US rugby sevens history ahead of teammate Carlin Isles, who is third on the list.
    His 158 tries mean Baker is the top try-scorer in US rugby sevens history ahead of teammate Carlin Isles, who is third on the list.
    He was clocked reaching a top speed of 37 km/h as he scampered back for a stunning try-saving tackle against Fiji, which picked up bronze after defeating South Africa in the third-place play-off.
    Reigning champions the Blitzboks stay at the top of the World Series standings, 10 points clear of New Zealand in second and 13 from Australia in third.
    There's a quick turnaround in the championship as it moves North to Vancouver, Canada, with action getting underway Saturday.