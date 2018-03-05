(CNN) For the first time ever, the Las Vegas Sevens has a home champion.

The USA became the fifth different winner from five Sevens World Series tournaments so far this season after defeating Argentina 28-0 in Sunday's final.

An emerging force in the rugby world, it was the Eagles' second ever title, the first coming in London in 2015.

"They need to reflect and take all this in with their loved ones, on home soil and with a cup. Should they enjoy their moment and do they need to breathe it, smell it, be in it? Absolutely, they do."

JUST WATCHED Sydney Sevens: Growth in the women's game Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Sydney Sevens: Growth in the women's game 03:10

'For the fans'

These are exciting times for US rugby. The Sevens World Cup comes to San Francisco in June and there's every chance, after the weekend's action, that a home champion could be crowned there, too.

With Argentina starring in its third final in as many years, this wasn't the title-decider most would have predicted at the start of the tournament.

Runs 126m, past 4 Fiji defenders to score ONE incredible try. @SpeedSt11ck take a bow, you are next level. #USA7s pic.twitter.com/XcM0UH7C38 — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 4, 2018

After topping its group, USA defeated England and Fiji -- winners in Hamilton a few weeks ago -- in the knock-out rounds.

Baker was the standout performer, making 11 breaks and topping the try-scoring charts with eight which included one dazzling score against Fiji that started on his own line. His Vegas showing takes his season tally to 25 tries.

"This is for the fans, man," said Baker after the victory. "That's the one reason why we won it. They came out here, they were in the cold, the wind was blowing, and they were amazing since Friday night. So we couldn't help but go out and perform for those guys. They were amazing."

Initially hopeful of making it in the NFL , a knee injury meant Baker was released by the Philadelphia Eagle in 2011. A latecomer to rugby, his electrifying pace has made him a valuable asset in the seven-a-side game.

Photos: Perry Baker: Rugby's fastest player? There are few rugby players faster than Perry Baker. Hide Caption 1 of 8 Photos: Perry Baker: Rugby's fastest player? The speedster is thought to have clocked close to 10.5 seconds over 100 meters. Since signing a contract with US sevens in 2014, Baker has set the rugby world alight bagging 158 tries in 178 matches on the Sevens World Series circuit. Hide Caption 2 of 8 Photos: Perry Baker: Rugby's fastest player? It hasn't all been plain sailing, though. Baker has held down a range of jobs that include conducting urinalysis for a courthouse, a brief stint in pest control and night shifts as a security guard for a sorority at Ohio University. Hide Caption 3 of 8 Photos: Perry Baker: Rugby's fastest player? In sporting spheres, his early ambitions lay with the NFL rather than rugby. After signing for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011, Baker was released due to a knee injury. Hide Caption 4 of 8 Photos: Perry Baker: Rugby's fastest player? He starred in his first tournament on Australia's Gold Coast in 2014, grabbing a hat-trick against Portugal (pictured). Hide Caption 5 of 8 Photos: Perry Baker: Rugby's fastest player? Last season was Baker's most successful to date; he scored more tries (57) and points (285) than any other player in the Sevens World Series. Hide Caption 6 of 8 Photos: Perry Baker: Rugby's fastest player? It lead to him being crowned World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year in November. Hide Caption 7 of 8 Photos: Perry Baker: Rugby's fastest player? His 158 tries mean Baker is the top try-scorer in US rugby sevens history ahead of teammate Carlin Isles, who is third on the list. Hide Caption 8 of 8

He was clocked reaching a top speed of 37 km/h as he scampered back for a stunning try-saving tackle against Fiji, which picked up bronze after defeating South Africa in the third-place play-off.

Reigning champions the Blitzboks stay at the top of the World Series standings, 10 points clear of New Zealand in second and 13 from Australia in third.

There's a quick turnaround in the championship as it moves North to Vancouver, Canada, with action getting underway Saturday.