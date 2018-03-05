(CNN) White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Monday that the Trump administration continues to review a report from the Department of Veterans Affairs inspector general that found that Secretary David Shulkin misused taxpayer funds during a trip to Europe.

"Secretary Shulkin has repaid, I know, several thousand dollars toward some of the travel costs of the trip that was in question, and we're continuing to focus on a lot of the great work that's taking place at the VA while that's still under review," Sanders told reporters

Sanders opened her press briefing, at which Shulkin did not appear to be in attendance, by declaring that "transforming the department of Veterans Affairs has been one of the President's top priorities," and adding that "accountability is being restored."

She introduced two service members whom she said she met at a recent trip to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, saying that one of the reasons they were at the briefing was to put "extra encouragement" on Shulkin "to make sure we're doing everything we can for veterans."

"Secretary Shulkin has done a great job as I've laid out several of the things that have happened and one of the reasons these guys are here is to continue pushing to make sure that we improve the VA system and to continue to put extra encouragement on the VA secretary to make sure we're doing everything we can for veterans," she said.

