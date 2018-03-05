Trump 'may' travel to Jerusalem for US embassy opening

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump may travel to Israel for the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem, which is slated to take place in May.

"I may. I may," Trump said on Monday as he welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the Oval Office. "They have started, as you know, construction and I may."

"We're looking at coming," Trump added. "If I can, I will."

The Trump administration has repeatedly shifted its timeline for moving the US embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, which Trump announced in December as he recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The administration first said it would take years to move the US embassy and said it had rejected the idea of opening a temporary US embassy in Jerusalem. But now, it appears the administration is intent on doing just that, announcing plans last month to designate a US consular facility in Jerusalem as the US embassy while waiting for the years-long process of building a new embassy there.

