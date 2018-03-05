Turbulent Trump presidency shows no signs of let-up

(CNN) America, and the world, should buckle up since Donald Trump is making clear there will be no let-up in the chaotic ride of his presidency after one of the most turbulent and jarring weeks of his term so far.

In a pair of speeches and a string of tweets over the weekend, Trump gave the impression that while much of Washington and the rest of the globe is reeling from his behavior, he is in his element.

It almost felt -- amid the West Wing backbiting and staff turmoil, and with multiple scandals and accusations battering the White House -- that Trump was making the point that he has actually seized control of his own presidency.

"I am accomplishing a lot in Washington and have never had a better time doing something, and especially since this is for the American People!" Trump wrote Sunday on Twitter, apparently keen to dispel reports by multiple media organizations that he is isolated, angry and veering out of control.

On Sunday night, the President gave a clear sign that he would not back down in his plan to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, a move that has sparked fears of a trade war that could tip the global economy into turmoil.