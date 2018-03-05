(CNN) Mississippi Republican Sen. Thad Cochran, who chairs the powerful Appropriations Committee, will leave his seat effective April 1, citing his health issues, meaning both US Senate seats in the state will be on the ballot this fall.

"I regret my health has become an ongoing challenge," Cochran said in a statement. "I intend to fulfill my responsibilities and commitments to the people of Mississippi and the Senate through the completion of the 2018 appropriations cycle, after which I will formally retire from the U.S. Senate."

Cochran's announcement means Mississippi will now have two Senate seats up for grabs in November. It comes the week after conservative firebrand state Sen. Chris McDaniel -- who unsuccessfully challenged Cochran in a 2014 primary -- announced he'd take on Sen. Roger Wicker in this year's GOP primary.

Whoever wins the seat currently held by Cochran will finish out the term, which ends in 2020.

Following Cochran's announcement, McDaniel thanked him for his service and said all options are on the table regarding his political future and whether that would change, given the retirement announcement.

