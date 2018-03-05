(CNN) Mississippi Republican Sen. Thad Cochran, who chairs the powerful Appropriations Committee, will leave his seat effective April 1, citing his health issues, meaning both US Senate seats in the state will be on the ballot this fall.

"I regret my health has become an ongoing challenge," Cochran said in a statement. "I intend to fulfill my responsibilities and commitments to the people of Mississippi and the Senate through the completion of the 2018 appropriations cycle, after which I will formally retire from the U.S. Senate."

Cochran's announcement means Mississippi will now have two Senate seats up for grabs in November. It comes the week after conservative firebrand state Sen. Chris McDaniel -- who unsuccessfully challenged Cochran in a 2014 primary -- announced he'd take on Sen. Roger Wicker in this year's GOP primary. Neither McDaniel nor a campaign aide immediately returned CNN calls and texts asking whether he will now shift to the race to replace Cochran.

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant will appoint a replacement for Cochran to hold the seat until a November special election. A Mississippi Republican operative said an early list of names to watch as potential Bryant appointees includes state House Speaker Philip Gunn, Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, secretary of state Delbert Hosemann, state auditor Stacey Pickering and agriculture commissioner Cindy Hyde-Smith.

A unique quirk that brings the potential for chaos in that special election: That special election will be a "jungle" race in which the candidates appear on the ballot with no party affiliation listed. If no one tops 50%, the top two finishers would advance to a runoff.

